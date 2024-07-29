Man charged with alleged domestic violence and animal cruelty offences

A man will face Narrabri Local Court on Monday, July 29, charged with alleged domestic violence-related and animal cruelty offences in the state's North West.
On Sunday, July 28, at about 8pm, police were called to a caravan park on Cooma Road, Narrabri, following reports a woman had been threatened with a knife and the family dog stabbed.
On arrival, officers attached to Oxley Police District were told a 47-year-old woman had been assaulted and threatened with a knife, by a man known to her.
The woman was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries.
Police located the family dog inside the home with two stab wounds. The dog received treatment and it is not believed the injuries are life threatening.
Two children - aged 12 and 13 - who were home at the time of the incident but were uninjuried.
Following inquiries, a 32-year-old man was arrested about 8.45pm on the Kamilaroi/Newell Highway.
He was taken to Narrabri Police Station and charged with use of offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm, and torture, beat and seriously injure animal.
The man was refused bail.
