The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Man charged with alleged domestic violence and animal cruelty offences

By Newsroom
July 29 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 32-year-old man will face domestic violence and animal cruelty charges in Narrabri Local Court. Picture from file
A 32-year-old man will face domestic violence and animal cruelty charges in Narrabri Local Court. Picture from file

A man will face Narrabri Local Court on Monday, July 29, charged with alleged domestic violence-related and animal cruelty offences in the state's North West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.