Your one stop shop for Central North stats: Get the latest following Round 16

Round 16 of the Central North competition produced a couple of upsets with the top two in first grade - Moree and Narrabri - both suffering narrow losses. Here's how the whole round unfolded and the latest on how things stand as the finals race heats up with only two rounds of the regular season remaining.
Pirates 22 (T. Maslen, N. McCrohon (2), R. Naburu tries; N. McCrohon con) d Moree Bulls 21 (D. Woods, M. Adams tries; B. Williams con; B. Williams (3) pens).
Inverell Highlanders 24 (S. Koroi (2), L. Muir tries; H. King (3) cons; H. King pen) d Narrabri Blue Boars 22 (N. Nott, W. McDonnell (2) tries; T. Nichols (2) cons; T. Nichols pen).
TOP PERFORMERS
Gunnedah Red Devils 20 (W. Whitney, H. Hockings, W. Chaffey tries; L. Mortimer con; L. Straney pen) d Barraba Rams 5 (J. York try).
Moree Bulls 29 (W. Brooks, B. Donohoe (2), N. Goodworth, B. Fernance tries; C. McIlveen (2) cons) d Pirates 14 (J. Howard (2) tries; J. Trappel (2) cons).
TOP PERFORMERS
Pirates 38 (S. Partridge (3), L. Porima, B. Honey, N. Berryman tries; N. Robinson (4) cons) d Moree Bulls 12 (L. Appleby, A. Marchand tries; L. Appleby con).
Gunnedah Red Devils 27 (L. Higgins, P. Rankmore (2), P. Lawrence, S. Lennon tries; P. Lawrence con) d Barraba Rams 0.
