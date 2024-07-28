Makia relives the moment she became a woman: 'It really taught me a lot'

With a gentle sun lighting Makia Johnson's bare face, she was transformed.
Instantly, you could see the Mrs NAIDOC winner Johnson was in 2022, an achievement she had been reliving moments before she blossomed before a camera.
That enlivened person was a direct result of the metamorphosis the Tamworth 19-year-old underwent during the process to name her Mrs NAIDOC at the inaugural debutante ball.
It included a clandestine three-month observation of the debutantes by judges from the NAIDOC debutante committee.
In the end, the judges found Johnson to exhibit a winning combination of leadership, courage, compassion, confidence and respect.
As for the award winner herself ... Well, she said she went into the process as a girl, and emerged as a woman.
"I really loved it," she said. "It brought me out of my comfort zone, and it was just [about] becoming a woman."
"It really taught me a lot," she added. "Just to be who you wanna be, and just do what you wanna do."
Johnson was doing exactly that a sun-bathed Dungowan Recreation Reserve on Sunday, July 28, as her Cowgirls beat Wee Waa 42-0.
Family members looked on, including her father Trevor.
So, not Daddy's girl no more.
Trevor "does everything for his family," said Johnson, who has three brothers, two sisters and another sister en route.
"I've always wanted a younger sister," she said, before adding with a soft laugh: "So, not Daddy's girl no more."
Really outgoing was how Johnson described herself, along with occasionally quiet - "but really I'm not".
And "push myself every day to get to who I wanna be" is her statement of intent, although the former Peel High student doesn't yet know who she wants to be.
"Just waiting for it to come," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.