Charlotte likes her unimpeded view as she attacks her calling with gusto

Charlotte Bird can see her future as if it were the back of her unblemished hand.
Perched on a chair on the concrete outside the Rugby Park clubhouse, the 17-year-old forward was cooling down after Tamworth's 71-0 demolition of Armidale.
She was also telling her story.
The collision sport newcomer loves the crash of bodies. But if all goes according to plan, and there is no reason it won't given Bird's resolve, she will be helping to repair bodies for many years to come.
Inspired by her enrolled nurse mother, Nicole Sullivan, the Carinya Christian School year 11 student has long known that nursing was her calling.
And she is being thorough in her pursuit of it: she is currently doing an assistant in nursing certificate at TAFE, and will do practical experience at Tamworth hospital in October.
So, while many of Bird's contemporaries still await a moment of clarity concerning their futures, she said she was "definitely" comforted by the certainty surrounding hers.
Emboldened, too.
"Live life to the fullest," she said, when asked what her greatest life lesson was, having previously stated that her only expectation leading into her debut rugby season was to "have a crack, and give it my all".
I love it; it's a great game.
The Tamworth teen was positioned to utter those wise words, at that precise moment, after her introduction to the Tamworth Magpies via her mother.
"Mum does first-aid here, and she just pulled me in," Bird said, adding that she got "a good feeling" when she first started coming to games.
So good that she took the playing plunge this year.
"I love it; it's a great game," she said, adding: "The team that I'm in really makes it enjoyable for me - like, the girls. And I really like the position I'm in, and the contact."
Bird has five siblings and lives on a Kingswood property.
The Kootingal Pony Club member also has two horses, Nicco and Ollie, and a seemingly fine life.
