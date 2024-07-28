Man suffers burns to arm, leg in Tamworth house fire

A man has been airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital suffering burns following a house fire at West Tamworth.
Emergency services were called to Kenny Drive just after 11pm, Friday, July 26, and found a house well alight.
Fire and Rescue NSW attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
A 25-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for burns to his arm and leg before being taken to Tamworth hospital in a serious condition.
He has since been transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital where he's reported to be in a stable condition.
A 25-year-old woman, who police say was known to the man, was taken to Tamworth Police Station for further inquiries.
She was later released with no charge.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has commenced.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident i surged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
