Fire station upgrades are not optional says Anderson

Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson is pressing ahead with a campaign to upgrade the Werris Creek and Manilla Fire and Rescue Stations.
It follows a meeting with Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib and Fire and Rescue NSW.
Mr Anderson said the Manilla and Werris Creek stations desperately require an upgrade to accommodate larger fire trucks as well as modern specialist equipment, including separate changerooms to attract and retain more firefighters.
"Both Manilla and Werris Creek Stations are an important part of our communities and it's to bring them up to modern standards to ensure our firefighters are best resourced to serve the community," Mr Anderson said.
"These stations were built decades ago, and they need to be upgraded to meet modern workforce needs and standards."
That includes ensuring the stations are fitted out with the very best in modern equipment, including appropriate decontamination facilities, PPE storage spaces, appliance bays, engine bays, and changerooms and bathrooms, which will ensure the growing cohort of female firefighters have their own facilities and amenities to ensure they feel safe and comfortable in the workplace.
"It's time for an upgrade and I'm demanding that the government tap into the $50 million Fire and Rescue NSW Female Firefighter Facility Upgrades program to upgrade our stations," Mr Anderson said.
