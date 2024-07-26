The construction of Charlie Henderson continues at Raiders after hiccups

The Charlie Henderson project remains on schedule.
Sure, there has been the odd hiccup, like the Farrer alum breaking his arm at the worst possible time.
But deep into his first year in Canberra, where he plays for the Raiders and attends university, Charlie Henderson living is flush with gold-tinged possibilities.
The 19-year-old was his usual busy but generous self when he spoke to the Leader after finishing work as a teacher's aide at Cranleigh, a specialist school for students aged between four and 12.
"Uni's going well, work's going well, found some good mates here," he said. "Definitely looking to extend [his stay in Canberra]."
Henderson will soon resume a double major of psychology and business at the University of Canberra.
But before that happens, the No. 7 will resume training with the Raiders' Jersey Flegg squad.
He is yet to play a Jersey Flegg game, although just being in the mix to do so is important to him - especially given his debut SG Ball season was restricted to one game due to him breaking his arm at training ahead of round one.
The Jersey Flegg buzz has been enhanced by Henderson's debut top-grade season; at last-placed Canberra Cup side the Gungahlin Bulls, he was shifted from halfback to fullback mid-season.
"It's been a massive learning curve," he said of his exposure to men's footy. "There's a lot of ex-NRL players [in the comp]."
As Henderson, who hails from a Dungowan property, mainlines his version of footy nirvana, he has also marvelled at elder brother Mitchell's commitment to his own rugby league career: this year he has locked down the No. 7 spot in the Raiders' NSW Cup outfit.
"It is good to see that he's getting consistent game time there, because he's playing really good footy," said Henderson, who has created his own space while following his elder sibling's exact lead.
The move's been great.
Deep into the season, Henderson has reflected on the biggest year of his young life and what lies ahead:
"I thought I wasn't even gonna get a [SG Ball] game with the injury," he said of his broken right arm (later, he broke his right thumb at Jersey Flegg training).
"But it was good to at least get a game in [he came on at halfback in a final round loss to Souths]."
With the Raiders' Jersey Flegg side in first place, Henderson has not been able to add the elite under-21 competition to his resume.
"They're going really well," he said. "There's no injuries in the team. So it's a bit hard to get a crack there at the moment, but it's good to train at that level."
As for next season, Henderson wants to be playing consistent Jersey Flegg, as the former Knight continues his NRL quest in the nation's capital.
And he is doing that from a solid base: he resides with a family Mitchell once lived with.
"The move's been great," the former Northern Tiger said. "The living situation that I'm in is amazing, to be fair. Getting really looked after."
