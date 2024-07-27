Pets are worth their cost - and they know it!

What won't we do for our furry friends - regardless of how naughty they can be or rude to visitors?
Australia has one of the highest pet ownership rates in the world.
The RSPCA estimates there are about 28.7 million pets in Australia, and about 69 per cent of households own a pet. Of these, dogs are the most common (48pc) followed by cats (33pc).
Pet owners know these little furballs are not cheap to keep: it's estimated dog owners spend an average of $3218 a year on their pets, and cat owners an average of $1715 a year.
They may be expensive to keep, drive us crazy at times digging/chewing inappropriate holes/things, and scratching the furniture, but would life be worth it without our four-legged (or feathered/rodent/reptile) friends?
Research shows us pets are valuable for our social wellbeing, and mental and physical health, despite the hit to our hip pocket.
These completely non-judgemental companions don't care how we look, are always pleased to see us no matter how late we arrive home, and will even forgive the odd late meal.
Catsby's warm cuddles and rumbling purr can provide support in challenging situations, as well as help to reduce stress levels and feelings of loneliness and isolation.
Taking Fido for his regular walk can help improve our fitness levels and heart health, and let's not forget the important role dogs in particular play when trained to become assistance animals to support people with disabilities in their daily lives.
So next time my little furry friend, Tarmac, a 'frequent flyer' to the vet due to his never-back-down attitude, costs me a small fortune or follows me around yowling to seek attention when I'm really busy: I will stop and remind myself why he is a valuable and much-loved member of the family.
Enjoy your Sunday,
Emma Downey, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.