The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Our History

'It's all a bit sad': changes threaten future of historical group

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
July 28 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uralla Historical Society President Louis van Ekert outside McCrossins Mill. The UPS has had a number of resignations of key positions recently. Picture Heath Forsyth
Uralla Historical Society President Louis van Ekert outside McCrossins Mill. The UPS has had a number of resignations of key positions recently. Picture Heath Forsyth

The Uralla Historical Society (UHS), established as a not-for-profit, volunteer-run association in 1979, is facing an uphill battle to its continued operation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.