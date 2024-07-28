'It's all a bit sad': changes threaten future of historical group

The Uralla Historical Society (UHS), established as a not-for-profit, volunteer-run association in 1979, is facing an uphill battle to its continued operation.
McCrossins Mill Function Centre and Museum attracts over 6000 visitors annually and regularly hosts weddings and entertainment such as live music and book launches.
But recent resignations of key stalwart members including Kent Mayo OAM, who formally announced his resignation as Museum Director at the committee meeting on June 10, have contributed to challenges.
"It was an emotional moment," said Uralla Historical Society President Louis Van Ekert.
"He will be missed after 44 years of loyal dedication."
Publicity Officer Ann Hacker, has resigned for health reasons and is planning to move away from Uralla shortly. Committee Member in Far North Queensland, Melissah Norris, also announced her resignation.
Ms Norris was the UHS Webmaster and social media manager. Before her move interstate, she was also the Collections Manager.
Dr Georgie (Darlene) McNaughton is stepping down as Collections Manager and returning to her professional research work at UNE.
"Dr McNaughton reinvigorated and improved our accessioning and collection management and storage processes."
Treasurer, Ronnie Porter, announced she will be stepping down as Treasurer, but will take on the Assistant Treasurer role.
Erica Barwell will take on the responsibilities of Treasurer for the foreseeable future.
Lauren Chalmers has stepped down as Secretary for work commitments and personal reasons, as has Assistant Secretary Kaye Sutton.
"The Uralla Historical Society has effectively been operating without secretarial support. We are doing as well as we can considering the circumstances, but it certainly can be difficult at times," Mr van Ekert said.
Other important positions currently vacant are the Grants Officer and Building Manager.
"If most of the positions that have been left vacant, or at least some of those positions cannot be filled reasonably soon, the continued operation of UHS, which includes McCrossin's Mill Museum, is under threat."
The Museum was officially opened in 1982 and now hosts a variety of significant local historical artefacts, such as a revolver that once belonged to Captain Thunderbolt, as well as exhibitions on the rocky river goldfields and a Tribute to the Anaiwan.
The UHS is asking anyone who has expertise and/or interest in any of the positions to contact them via email to: museum@uhs.org.au or 0421058335
Other major challenges to the continued operation of the UHS that have been identified include:
A 10-point action plan and focus point were developed at a January 2024 workshop. Areas identified at the workshop include Succession Planning, risk management, and strategic planning around income and expenditure.
Four more workshops are planned over the coming months focusing on the volunteer/museum attendance team, the function centre team, financial systems and business operations.
"It's a period of transition for us. With so many people involved stepping away from various roles all at once, we have found ourselves in a somewhat unique position, it's all a bit sad really but it's not an uncommon scenario in the world of voluntary organisations such as ours," Mr van Ekert said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.