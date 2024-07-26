Jem George: a feelgood revelation

It's Leader senior sport journalist Mark Bode here with this week's footy newsletter.
Local-focused but enhanced by the latest NRL news, this offering includes an insightful profile on Pirates' new No. 4 Jem George.
There is also an update on Mervyn Powell, who briefly sparkled at the Roosters before returning to Burke and breaking his neck in a game.
Speaking of the Roosters, they have a new outside back, in Fijian Esava Nadalo, who left his wife and infant son back home as he pursues a better life for them.
Still in Kooty land, two more of their first-graders, Rhys Davis and Adam Murphy, are the subjects of revealing personality pieces.
Meanwhile, Samantha Newsam has written about the stirring response to Pirates' "Family Fun Day in support of Elsie and the PMS Foundation".
Enjoy!
