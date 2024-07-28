Sex and the disabled community, what's changing

With the weekend done and dusted, let's find out what's making news this Monday.
For starters, Jonathan Hawes has taken a deep dive into documents released by Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) regarding Ray Walsh House, to see what he can see.
Chocolate lovers will indeed love this one. Belgian chocolate cafe franchise Oliver Brown is coming to Tamworth. Samantha Newsam has the low down on when you will be able to indulge your senses in this chocolatey goodness.
Rachel Clark delves into the topic of sex and disability; how one local shop is helping to give people back their independence and confidence.
And finally, Uralla residents are being called to arms, in a bid to save the local historical society, which has suffered a number of resignations in recent times. Heath Forsyth tells us more.
Happy reading and have a great day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.