Tamworth maternity services so stretched mums are being sent elsewhere

And welcome to the weekend.
It looks like it might be a wet couple of days, Saturday at least. So keep the brolly handy. And if you have kids' sport, like I do, commiserations.
As for what's making news ...
Maternity services at Tamworth hospital are so stretched that some expectant mothers are being sent away to other hospitals across the region to give birth. Rachel Clark has that story.
Samantha Newsam caught up with John Ireland - Tamworth Public School principal and basketball coach - before he flew out to Paris where he will show his support for Tamworth's Nick Kay, from the sideline.
Still on the Olympic theme, some of our local pubs and clubs are getting into the games spirit. Samantha Newsam again, checks out what is being offered up, in the way of food and entertainment.
If you are up for a bit of theatre, Tamworth's own Isobel Blanch is prepping for her role as Jim Hawkins in Tamworth Dramatic Society's production of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic, Treasure Island. Read all about it here.
And ahead of National Tree Day on Sunday, July 28, local groups and schools have been doing their bit for the environment. Digging in for a greener future. Rachel Clark tells us all about it.
Whatever you have planned, I hope you have a great weekend.
Happy reading.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
