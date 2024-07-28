The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Exclusive

Tamworth Flirt wants to help fill the gap in sex education for disability community

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
July 28 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Roberts, Tamworth Flirt manager Stephanie Constable, and support worker Jeremy Smith say the sexual wellness industry should become more inclusive and it starts with education. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Max Roberts, Tamworth Flirt manager Stephanie Constable, and support worker Jeremy Smith say the sexual wellness industry should become more inclusive and it starts with education. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Max Roberts never felt comfortable talking about sex or sexual wellness.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

A former Sydneysider turned country journalist. Rachel covers education, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains councils, and renewable energy at the Northern Daily Leader. Be sure to say g'day: rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.