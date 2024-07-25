Teens charged following 'Mongoose' investigation in Tamworth, Hunter

Two teens have faced court following an investigation into multiple break-ins and a pursuit in the state's north.
The investigation has taken place under Operation Regional Mongoose, and the teens involved are aged 14 and 17 years old.
The Oxley and Hunter Valley Police Districts have been running investigations into multiple break-ins and a pursuit in Tamworth and Hunter Valley areas since late 2023.
At Tamworth, these have focused on multiple property related offences between September 2023 and July 2024.
Following inquiries, police attended a Tamworth home on July 23 at about 1.40pm and arrested a 14-year-old boy.
Police executed an outstanding arrest warrant for traffic and criminal-related offences. The teen was also charged with breach of bail.
The 14-year-old was refused bail and appeared at a children's court on Tuesday, July 23, where he was given conditional bail to reappear at the same court on Tuesday, August 20.
In the Hunter Valley, local police have been investigating reports of multiple aggravated break-ins and theft of vehicles in the Hunterview area, north of Singleton, throughout July 2024.
On Thursday, July 11, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Hunterview, and seized five sets of car keys that were allegedly stolen.
Following inquiries, at about 12.55pm on Wednesday, July 24, a 17-year-old boy attended Tamworth Police Station and was arrested.
The teen was charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence (people there); two counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence (armed); face blackened/disguised with intent commit indictable offence; commit a 154A offence and disseminate; and breach of bail.
The 17-year-old was refused bail and appeared at a Children's court on Thursday, July 25.
Inquiries in these matters continue under Operation Regional Mongoose.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime, committed predominately by young offenders.
Anyone with information to assist Operation Regional Mongoose is urged to contact Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is also reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.