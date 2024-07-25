Handy ways to incorporate movement into your workday

This is branded content by ENTR Media.
It's easy to sit at the desk for hours on end, but this doesn't do you any favours regarding your mental well-being or physical health. In fact, not being active can lead to a sedentary lifestyle.
While our tips to stay active during your 9 to 5 won't help you lose significant weight, it's the little things that lead to big things.
Key takeaways:
Many people today spend long hours sitting at their workstations, which can harm their health. Staying physically active throughout the workday benefits our physical and mental well-being.
Regular physical activity can help prevent long-term illnesses, alleviate stress, and increase energy levels. Furthermore, it has the potential to enhance our concentration and efficiency.
Who wouldn't want to feel better and accomplish more?
If your workplace is nearby, think about walking or using an e-bike or scooter as transportation. Distances up to 25km are not uncommon for the best e-bikes to cover.
These choices are good for the environment and provide some physical activity opportunities. Walking or riding can help energise your body and mind, preparing you for a productive day.
If you drive to work, consider parking further from the entrance. This small adjustment can add additional steps to your daily schedule, which can accumulate over time. It's a simple method to incorporate more movement into your day without requiring extra time to be set aside.
If you take public transport, parking further away from the bus or train station has a similar effect.
Immediately sitting down on the bus or train is the easy choice. But consider standing instead, particularly if you only have a few stops until you need to get off.
Maintaining balance while the vehicle moves activates your core muscles and increases physical activity. Additionally, standing can offer a less stressful travel experience, providing more space and a better view.
One of the most effective methods of lessening the adverse effects of sitting is using a good standing desk. More and more Australian businesses are realising the quality of life improvements standing desks bring to the table (pun not intended).
Standing desks enable you to switch between sitting and standing during the day. This can help alleviate back pain, enhance posture, and boost energy levels, especially if you allocate small but frequent periods to standing.
Consider an Australian manufacturer like UpDown for the best quality product and customer service.
Of course, this depends on the nature of the business discussion, but you could walk over to their desk and have a conversation. This gets you moving and fosters better communication and relationships within your team.
Exercises that you may perform at your desk abound. Try desk push-ups, chair squats, and sitting leg lifts. These workouts are effective enough to keep you moving but subtle enough to do in a professional setting.
Take advantage of your lunch break to get some exercise. And it doesn't need to be strenuous, either.
Going for a stroll can improve your digestion and give you much-needed mental rest. And if you think that's wasted time, think again. Use it to improve yourself and listen to your favourite podcast.
It's also a fantastic method of getting to know your surroundings in a new place.
Many offices offer fitness lessons over lunch. These programs, including yoga, Pilates, or a brief HIIT session, can be a great way to get moving and clear your head for the afternoon.
These are normally finished within an hour, so bring your change of clothes and get moving.
Suggest a walking or standing meeting instead of sitting in a conference room. This can make meetings more dynamic and productive. Plus, it's a great way to get everyone's blood flowing and ideas flowing.
Working at home unlocks many things you can do to stay active during the day.
When you work from home, you can arrange your schedule more freely. Make the most of this by scheduling a Pilates class for your day. Pilates is a fantastic way to increase flexibility, core strength, and general body awareness.
If you can't make it to a studio, pilates at home using a mat is still possible and can be very effective for toning your muscles and improving core strength. You will need a good pair of Pilates socks and a mat.
Take your pets for a walk if you have any. You and your furry pals gain from this. It's a great way to get fresh air, decompress, and take a break from work. And, as mentioned above, listen to your favourite podcast if you want to disengage from work totally.
You don't need to do all of it, but exercise from housework can be unexpectedly beneficial. You can begin moving by doing the laundry, sweeping, or even vacuuming. You also receive the bonus of having a cleaner home.
It's sometimes okay to feel lazy, especially during the colder months. Here are some tips on how you can keep yourself engaged and enthused.
Incorporate small changes like taking the stairs, walking during breaks, or doing desk exercises. Every little bit adds up over time.
Set reminders, track your progress, and involve others. Finding enjoyable activities can also help keep you motivated, and trying to keep yourself accountable is a really good method at maintaining it.
