Residents say they feel duped with plans for childcare centre revealed

And here we are, Fri-yay at last.
So let's get straight to it.
Residents of a new estate on Tamworth's outskirts say they feel duped after hearing about a proposed new childcare centre. Rachel Clark has those details.
Samantha Newsam caught up with two very proud parents. Ian and Georgina Gourley will be in Paris on Saturday night (AEST) when daughter Laura takes to the water for Australia in the quad sculls.
Operation Regional Mongoose is racking up the charges. Emma Downey has details on some of the latest arrests, as part of a concerted effort to crackdown on young and repeat offenders.
Meantime, the UNE is on the hunt for a new chancellor, after incumbent James Harris' decision not to seek a further appointment. That story from Lydia Roberts.
Looking ahead to the weekend? (I know I am) So here's a few ideas.
Happy reading and enjoy the rest of your Friday.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
