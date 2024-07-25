Elderly man dies after crashing his car in Tamworth

An elderly man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Tamworth on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to Grant Street, Tamworth, at about 10.10am, following reports a car had crashed into another stationary vehicle.
It's believed the driver - a man in his 80s - had suffered a medical episode while driving, which caused him to veer off the road.
Despite the best efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics, the man died at the scene.
Police say he is yet to be formally identified.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District attended and a report is being prepared for the Coroner.
