Life about to get sweeter with renowned cafe ready to dish up chocolatey indulgence

Get ready Tamworth for some dessert heaven.
The city is getting its very-own Oliver Brown - the Belgian chocolate cafe franchise founded in Sydney in 2009.
But, take heed there's still a little wait until you can tuck into their famous chocolatey goodness, with the store slated for a mid-late October opening, franchisee Jason Sung told the Leader.
The Sydneysider moved up with wife, Jooli, and their two young daughters, Luna and Ella, about a month ago, and is excited about bringing Oliver Brown to Tamworth.
It was he who approached the company's head office about running the Tamworth store when he learnt they were looking to open one, being attracted to the country life.
"I just love the regional areas," he said, adding that he and his family like to go camping a lot.
He was also familiar with the workings of the company having a friend who is the franchisee for a few stores in Sydney.
Proclaimed as the "ultimate dessert destination", the Tamworth store will be located in Tamworth Square, where the Colonial Kitchen Coffee Lounge formerly was.
"Oliver Brown's research into regional development identified an opportunity in Tamworth," chief operating officer, Ben Nash, said about opening in the city.
"The area's climate and community align perfectly with the concept, and we believe there is a market gap that will bring excitement to the local community."
The Tamworth store will take its regional footprint to 12, with plans to open more before the year is out.
"Oliver Brown recognises the value of localised areas, a trend that became more apparent during the pandemic," Mr Nash said.
"Given our strong presence in Sydney, we are also monitoring market trends that show residents moving further out of Sydney in response to property affordability. This encouraged our interest and growth in regional areas."
Tamworth Business Chamber president Matthew Sweeney welcomed the addition of Oliver Brown to the city's hospitality offerings, and believes their interest reflects Tamworth as a "good strong marketplace".
"I think it just shows the resilience of the Tamworth market that some of these national chains are looking at our area and particularly at this time of the year opening up new stores, which is fantastic," he said.
