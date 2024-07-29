Man warned he's 'getting close to full-time custody' over driving offences

A man has been advised to "get rid of" his car because he is "getting close to full-time custody" for driving offences.
Tamworth man, Trevor Rasmussen, 38, appeared in person in Tamworth Local Court to plead guilty to a charge of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period (second-plus offence).
The police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom said there were "concerns" about granting Rasmussen bail, notably his "build up of driving matters".
Rasmussen was disqualified from driving in April 2024 for three months; his license was disqualified for a further six months in June 2024.
In his most recent offence, police observed Rasmussen driving in West Tamworth on July 23, and pulled him over in relation to an outstanding warrant as well as the driving disqualification.
Rasmussen's defence solicitor informed the court the 38-year-old claimed he had no issue with drugs or alcohol, however, Ms Soars advised his client consider joining the voluntary MERIT (Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment) program.
Magistrate Julie Soars warned Rasmussen he was "getting close to full-time custody" for driving matters.
"I don't know what car he's driving, but he needs to get rid of it," Ms Soars said.
"You are a risk on the road."
Bail was granted bail, with strict conditions.
These included he not drive a motor vehicle or get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, not commit any offences, and to accept a referral to Merit.
Ms Soars ordered a full Sentencing Assessment Report, and the 38-year-old was also placed on a supervised by Community Corrections Order.
Rasmussen will be sentenced in Tamworth Local Court in September.
