The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Police

Man warned he's 'getting close to full-time custody' over driving offences

By Emma Downey
July 30 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man returning to court for another driving disqualification has been warned he's 'getting close' to full-time custody. Picture from file
A man returning to court for another driving disqualification has been warned he's 'getting close' to full-time custody. Picture from file

A man has been advised to "get rid of" his car because he is "getting close to full-time custody" for driving offences.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.