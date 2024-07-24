Moylan to meet with top health execs amidst care concerns

Newly elected Northern Tablelands MP Brendan Moylan will raise health care concerns with executives from Hunter New England Health (HNEH) next week.
Mr Moylan will meet HNEH chief executive Tracey McCosker and regional director, Susan Heyman in Armidale on Monday.
"There is a long list of concerns around access to health services in our region, and I am eager to ensure they are all put on the table so that, together, we can achieve solutions and improved outcomes," Mr Moylan said.
The meeting comes as mayors across the New England have called for structural changes to Hunter New England Local Health District following growing community concern about an apparent decline in service.
Moree Mayor Mark Johnson, Narrabri Mayor Darrell Tiemens, Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon and Gunnedah Mayor Jamie Chaffey have been joined by the NSW Country Mayors Association in calling for an independent, external inquiry into the local health district.
While stopping short of an inquiry, NSW Health Minister Ryan Park committed to a review of the district's clinical services plan later this year.
"The plan will be developed in close collaboration with staff and stakeholders," Mr Park wrote in a letter to Inverell Shire Council general manager Brett McInnes.
Politicians across the Northern Tablelands were galvanised into action after a number of initiatives proposed by the health district.
These included changes to pathology services at Narrabri Hospital, which led to a community meeting and urgent talks between NSW Health Minister Ryan Park and clinicians at the hospital.
Separately, Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon met with deputy secretary for regional health Luke Sloane in Sydney to discuss concerns about the level of service at Inverell Hospital.
Just before retiring earlier this year, former Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall introduced a Private Members' Bill in Parliament, in an attempt to force the split of the "inefficient and Newcastle-centric Hunter New England Health District".
While the authority remains as one body, it faced a restructure earlier this year.
Part of the restructure involves changes to roles and reporting lines in the Aboriginal Health Unit. Talks with staff there continue.
Mayor Harmon said he was "keeping a watching brief" on the authority after Mr Sloane told him of a number of changes at the authority that have been put in place.
"When we met, I made it clear if there was a review of the clinical services plan for Inverell Hospital, Council wants to be actively involved, so we make sure those services are maintained or improved," Mayor Harmon said.
"We need to be kept in the loop, a commitment for better dialogue and to keep council informed."
Mr Moylan will meet with the executives on Monday, July 29.
