Moylan to meet with top health execs amidst care concerns

By Lydia Roberts
July 25 2024 - 6:30am
Northern Tablelands MP Brendan Moylan, inset, says there is a long list of concerns around access to health services in the region, and he is eager to ensure they are all 'put on the table'.
Newly elected Northern Tablelands MP Brendan Moylan will raise health care concerns with executives from Hunter New England Health (HNEH) next week.

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

