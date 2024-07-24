The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Health

Researchers hope to break down barriers to healthy eating

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
July 24 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Global Centre for Preventative health (GLOBE) and Nutrition Researchers and community stakeholders from Deakin University's Institute for Health Transformation (IHT), UON Department of Rural Health, Tamworth Regional Council, and Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network meet to begin two-year research project. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Members of the Global Centre for Preventative health (GLOBE) and Nutrition Researchers and community stakeholders from Deakin University's Institute for Health Transformation (IHT), UON Department of Rural Health, Tamworth Regional Council, and Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network meet to begin two-year research project. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A two-year research project will focus on the eating habits of residents in Manilla and Barraba.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

A former Sydneysider turned country journalist. Rachel covers education, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains councils, and renewable energy at the Northern Daily Leader. Be sure to say g'day: rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.