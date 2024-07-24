Man to be sentenced after knife used in theft

Despite having lived in Tamworth for over 20 years now, I don't think I am totally on board with those chilly mornings, still.
It certainly doesn't make it any easier to get out of bed to walk the dog let me tell you!
Things are expected to be a touch warmer today though, with a top of 21 degrees forecast.
We'd better make the most of it before the cloudy weather sets in for the rest of the week.
So to what's making news ..
A 44-year-old man will face sentencing next month, after a service station worker was threatened with a knife during a robbery in June. Emma Downey has the details from court.
It's great to see some movement on the site of the old Tamworth velodrome. Jonathan Hawes catches us up with what's happening there.
Rachel Clark has details on a new two-year project which hopes to improve our eating habits. It's a kind of market to table approach to setting us all on the right path, to a more healthy future.
And in local sport, Mark Bode speaks to Mervyn Powell, who almost a year on from breaking his neck, is celebrating a fresh start.
Happy reading and enjoy the rest of your day,
Fiona Ferguson, editor
