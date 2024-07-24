Work begins on prepping Velodrome site for UNE Tamworth's arrival

Demolition work has begun at the old Velodrome site on Peel Street to clear the way for Tamworth's new university campus.
The work is being undertaken by Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) as part of its contribution to the University of New England's [UNE] multi-million dollar campus which has been in the works since 2018.
"We're starting the decommissioning of the site, cleaning it up, getting demolition works done. We've got some machinery down there that's levelling the site," TRC mayor Russell Webb said.
While it's encouraging to see work underway after years of delays, Cr Webb warned there's still much more to be done before the new building actually starts construction.
"Once we've got the relative levels for the construction, the development applications are approved for re-zoning, and then they [UNE] submit a development application to actually build the thing, that'll go to the joint regional planning panel,"
"There's a bit of work to do, but it's great to see something actually happening. It's been a long journey."
The campus is expected to host its first classes starting in 2027, though UNE has told the Leader it'll try to open sooner if it can.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.