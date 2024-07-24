The Northern Daily Leader
Work begins on prepping Velodrome site for UNE Tamworth's arrival

Jonathan Hawes
Jonathan Hawes
Updated July 24 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 1:06pm
Demolition works have begun on the old Velodrome site on Peel Street. Picture by Peter Hardin
Demolition works have begun on the old Velodrome site on Peel Street. Picture by Peter Hardin

Demolition work has begun at the old Velodrome site on Peel Street to clear the way for Tamworth's new university campus.

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

