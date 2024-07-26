A hearty dose of Olympic spirit on the menu at Tamworth pub

Every four years, it brings the world together, and one local pub wants to bring the flavours of the world to Tamworth throughout the Olympics.
The Pub has curated a special Olympic-themed food and cocktail menu.
The brainchild of licensee Aydan Marshall, the 'Around the World' menu will feature dishes from seven countries.
The food offerings are complimented by five special cocktails, each coloured to represent the Olympic rings and created by he and bartender Kelly Walker.
"I just thought it's a lot quieter during the winter, it's something that we can jump on and no-one else was sort of really doing anything for it," Mr Marshall said.
Available from Saturday, July 27 through to August 8, the menu will celebrate the cuisines of Australia, America, Great Britain, Asia, Italy, Greece, and, of course, France, with the dishes available for each country changing each week.
Patrons can tuck into classics such as fish, chips, and mushy peas and bangers and mash (Britain), burgers and hot dogs (America) and beef bourguignon (France).
Other dishes to delight the tastebuds include beef tortellini with spinach and ricotta creamy garlic sauce, chicken souvlaki, Chinese noodles, and roast lamb.
They will also be showing the events on all of their big screens and have some other things planned for some of the more popular events.
"It'll be good. We're getting in the full spirit for it," Mr Marshall said.
Joe Maguires is also getting in on the spirit with Olympic-themed trivia on Thursday, August 1, and promotional events throughout the duration of the games, such as pints at schooner prices for an hour after every Aussie gold (while they are trading).
