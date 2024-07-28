Creating an inspiring environment for all students Advertising Feature

The Armidale Secondary College campus is a place of friendship, fun, and learning. Picture Supplied

Armidale Secondary College (ASC) celebrated a year marked by remarkable achievements across various domains, underlining its commitment to inclusivity and student excellence. Relieving Principal Sarah Travis reflected with pride on the school's vibrant community and notable successes.

"The production of High School Musical stood out as a pinnacle event, showcasing the dedication and talent of ASC's students and staff," she said. "It emphasised the school's commitment to diversity, providing every student with a chance to shine, supported wholeheartedly by the Parent and Community (P&C) volunteers."

ASC's sporting achievements were equally impressive, with notable performances in hockey, football, and futsal at regional and state levels. Academic prowess was highlighted through Sophia-Rose Markham's commendable second-place finish in the Plain English Speaking Competition, addressing critical community issues.

The da Vinci Decathlon showcased ASC's intellectual capabilities, emphasising problem-solving, creativity, and teamwork. In agriculture, students excelled at the cattle camp demonstrating both skill and passion in farming, while also competing successfully in agricultural contests.

Beyond academics and sports, ASC students participated in initiatives promoting mental health awareness, exemplified by their engagement in a national push-up challenge. Eddie Woo's visit further enriched the academic environment, inspiring students with innovative mathematics teaching methods.

The graduation ceremony from ASC's Intensive English Centre celebrated students transitioning into mainstream education, acknowledging their perseverance and potential.

ASC's holistic approach to education was evident throughout the year, nurturing students' academic, physical, and emotional well-being. Looking forward, ASC remains dedicated to building upon its successes, ensuring a nurturing and inspiring environment for all students.