'I miss them so much': Esava's pain so his family gains a better life

Amid a main plot as gripping as a Dan Brown thriller, a number of intriguing subplots played out.
One of them was a compact, powerfully built Fijian who roamed and surged down the left wing at Kootingal Recreation Reserve, unmissable with his bright-white headgear and smile.
After arriving in Australia earlier this year to work at a Tamworth abattoir in order to provide for his family back home, Esava Nadalo was very much in the moment, but also in the past.
As his Roosters staged a mighty comeback to win a golden-point classic, the 32-year-old was plugged into that unstoppable force, while simultaneously reliving his youth on the Pearl of the Pacific.
Nadalo may have been more than 3,000 kilometres from his sun-kissed upbringing, having traded the tropics for the trembling cold; but through the crash of bodies he was, in a way, home.
"I love it," he said of footy, adding that he had never played rugby league before joining Kooty; rugby union was his sport in Fiji, and centre was his preferred position.
In Fiji, Nadalo has a wife and an infant son. In Australia, he has a four-year work visa.
"Make money, help my family," he said of his main motivation for severing himself from all that he had known, adding: "I miss them so much."
"I love my family to join me here," he also said.
Nadalo, who had lived in Suva, arrived at Kootingal-Moonbi a couple of months ago. And after a few reserve-grade games, he made his first-grade debut when he came off the bench in an away loss to Werris Creek on July 13, 2024.
When regular Roosters winger Dylan Clark became unavailable for the Roos encounter the following round, Nadalo was promoted to debut in the run-on side.
And like he did against the Magpies, when he scored while playing out of position at prop, the Fijian crossed against the Kangaroos - the sharp 43rd-minute dart the home side's first points of the match, after they had trailed 16-0 at half-time.
He is now part of a third-placed side who are chasing their first top-grade premiership; who are chasing a measure of immortality.
"So we gave Esava a chance, and he produced again," Kooty coach Mark Sheppard said. "Yeah, he's a first-grader."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.