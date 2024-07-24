The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I miss them so much': Esava's pain so his family gains a better life

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated July 24 2024 - 12:16pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Esava Nadalo makes his run-on debut for the Roosters, in a clash for the ages at Kootingal on July 20, 2024. Picture by Mark Bode
Esava Nadalo makes his run-on debut for the Roosters, in a clash for the ages at Kootingal on July 20, 2024. Picture by Mark Bode

Amid a main plot as gripping as a Dan Brown thriller, a number of intriguing subplots played out.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.