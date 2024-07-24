Ahoy me hearties! Batten down the hatches for an adventure not to be missed

Tamworth Dramatic Society's second and final production for 2024 is based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic story of murder, money and mutiny. Join Jim Hawkins and the crew of the Hispaniola on one of the greatest adventures of all time.
When the Old Pirate, Billy Bones and the treasure map he stole from his old shipmates arrive at the quiet Benbow Inn, Jim Hawkins, Squire Trelawney and Dr Livsey are set on an incredible journey into the unknown.
This is a thrilling adaptation by Bryony Lavery which keeps alive the wit and excitement of the book. A tribute to the wit honour and resourcefulness of children.
Gala Opening Night - Join us on Friday, August 2 in collaboration with Country Locks and Doors Tamworth and Rotary Club of Tamworth First Light for the Gala Opening Night. Foyer doors will open at 6:00pm for a complimentary drink and nibbles ($50pp) Please dress in your semi-formal attire.
Not one of us must breathe a word of what we've found!
Treasure Island is an adventure not to be missed!
At the Capitol Theatre for several performances from Friday, August 2 until Saturday, August 10.
Life is a circus, inside and outside the ring, so come and juggle it with us!
The Studio Classical and Performing Arts presents this dance concert like one you have never seen before and a circus you won't find anywhere else. This production will explore the fun and magical world of the circus though the wonderful art of dance. You will enjoy the colourful costumes. The beautiful dancing and the quirky surprises that pop up along the way.
Featuring local dance students from ages 3- 18 this production will include genres of tap, jazz, hip hop, contemporary, lyrical, acrobatics and musical theatre.
Join us for a moment in time while together we run away and join the circus. At the TRECC Saturday, August 10 at 4pm.
On a freezing Christmas Eve, love sparks. Two hands meet in the dark and four friends' lives change forever.
When Mimi meets Rodolfo, it's love at first touch. They head out to bustling Café Momus, where the feisty Musetta and Marcello rekindle their relationship. But even the deepest love can't warm a freezing night.
Some emotions are too big for words alone, and for that, we have music. La Bohéme exposes your soul to the feelings that only music can express. The music soars with the ecstasy of love, crackles with the pain of jealousy and cries with the agony of loss.
Experience the romance of the original bohemian love story, La Bohème. At the Capitol Theatre Tuesday, August 13 at 7:30pm
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
