Ahoy me hearties! Batten down the hatches for an adventure not to be missed

By Theatre Talk
Updated July 24 2024 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
Treasure Island on at the Capitol Theatre from August 2 to 10. Picture supplied.
Treasure Island

Tamworth Dramatic Society's second and final production for 2024 is based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic story of murder, money and mutiny. Join Jim Hawkins and the crew of the Hispaniola on one of the greatest adventures of all time.

