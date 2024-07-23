The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Ratepayers call for probe into council's handling of Ray Walsh House

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 24 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association vice president David McKinnon says council should've undertaken community consultation before stripping the ground floor of Ray Walsh House. File picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association vice president David McKinnon says council should've undertaken community consultation before stripping the ground floor of Ray Walsh House. File picture by Peter Hardin

A community group is calling for an immediate and independent probe into Tamworth council's handling of the asbestos situation at Ray Walsh House.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.