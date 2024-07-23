True gentleman | New England's radio execs pay tribute to broadcast pioneer

RADIO station managers across the New England have paid tribute to Bill Caralis, who has died aged 84.
Mr Caralis founded the Super Radio Network, which includes stations in Armidale, Gunnedah, Inverell, Moree and Tamworth.
Regional manager Paul Batchelor, who manages stations in Inverell, Gunnedah, Dubbo, Parkes and Queensland, remembered his boss as "a bit of a character and true gentleman".
"He was an all-round good guy and anyone who was part of Bill's inner sanctum, soon realised he was an astute businessman and someone who cared for people."
Mr Caralis employed 130 people across the region's stations, Mr Batchelor said. He always found time to inquire after his staff's wellbeing.
"Bill's conversations always started with, 'how's the family, how're the children'," Mr Batchelor said.
Mr Caralis employed Mr Batchelor during a trough time in his life, offering him casual shifts at 4GY in Gympie.
"I then moved to Gunnedah and became a breakfast announcer, then general manager and was trained in the technical side of radio by Kevin Dockerill, an engineer at Moree," Mr Batchelor said.
"I'd like Bill to be remembered as a pioneer in the radio industry, who started networking stations long before any other operator."
Steve McMillan started at 2AD in Armidale 27 years ago, initially employed by Don Thomas.
"Bill made me manager 13 years ago and we shared a love of rugby league," Mr McMillan said.
"Whenever Bill rang, rugby league would be mentioned in the conversation."
The Armidale station now employs eight staff.
"I found Bill to be a bloke you had to be straight with, he didn't take any nonsense from anyone. But he was also a caring person," Mr McMillan said.
"His death is a sad loss to the radio industry."
Mr Caralis was born in Greece in 1942. He migrated to Australia with his parents, initially working for his green grocer father George Caralis, who set up shop in George Street, Sydney.
Bill would deliver fruit and vegetables to customers from his horse and cart. Bigger ambitions led Bill into the liquor trade and property development, but it wasn't until the early 1980s he moved into the broadcasting business.
Mr Caralis bought 2RG Griffith, stoking a passion for the industry and providing a springboard to buy other stations in Parkes, Mudgee and Dubbo.
By the time of his death, on July 19, Mr Caralis' Super Radio Network owned 42 stations broadcasting to 90 per cent of NSW and southern Queensland.
Mr Caralis had a close relationship with the Labor Party. In 1999, he bought the party's radio station 2HD, under his then company, Broadcast Operations Group.
Mr Caralis is survived by his wife of 60 years, Pam, his children John, George and Despina and grandchildren.
