Police seeking fourth teen over aggravated break ins

Police are now seeking a fourth youth in relation to a series of aggravated break and enters and vehicle thefts which occurred in Tamworth on Monday, July 15.
The youths, aged 13 to 18, were allegedly armed with a machete and knives, and are key suspects in the matters.
Oxley Police District Commander Superintendent Bruce Grassick said the investigation was ongoing, and the fourth youth fitted the same age range as the previous three.
Further incidents were also reported in Hawthorne Avenue and Church Street, where another vehicle was stolen.
In an incident at The Grange, the youths attacked a 56-year-old man, who suffered leg injuries
Superintendent Grassick again urged anyone who may have information about the matter - or were in the area at the time with any available dashcam/mobile phone footage - to contact Tamworth police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police have reminded members of the public not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.