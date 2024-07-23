Elderly pedestrian dies after being hit by car

AN elderly woman has died after she was hit while walking across a road in Inverell on Monday, July 22.
The incident happened about 8.15am. Officers from New England Police District attended Bannockburn Road, Inverell, following reports a pedestrian had been struck by a car.
Police were told the 96-year-old woman was walking across the road when she was struck by a vehicle.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to Inverell Hospital.
The driver, a 49-year-old man, was not injured and was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.
Police were notified the woman died in hospital on Tuesday, July 23.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
