The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Elderly pedestrian dies after being hit by car

By Newsroom
July 23 2024 - 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were told a 96-year-old woman was walking across the road when she was struck by a vehicle.
Police were told a 96-year-old woman was walking across the road when she was struck by a vehicle.

AN elderly woman has died after she was hit while walking across a road in Inverell on Monday, July 22.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.