How confident is business in our region?

And good morning Wednesday!
Let's get straight to it.
If you own a business in the New England North West you can have a high degree of confidence in your future, according to figures released at the State of the State in Tamworth on Tuesday. Jonathan Hawes tells us all about it.
Rachel Clark has the low down on plans for a new solar farm on the outskirts of Quirindi. If approved it could power thousands of homes.
A true gentleman of the airwaves is being farewelled. Bill Caralis founded the Super Radio Network, which included stations in Armidale, Gunnedah, Inverell, Moree and Tamworth. Lydia Roberts has more on the life of this Greek immigrant made good.
Find out why are Tamworth residents being urged to step out on Sunday, for a National Rally Against Violence. Rachel Clark spoke to our local organisers.
And finally in sport, Samantha Newsam caught up with the crew from Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy, who recently competed in the NSW Round of the KPNP Taekwdondo Open Series, at Penrith.
Enjoy reading and hope you have a great day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.