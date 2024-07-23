The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Energy Wars

New solar farm slated for outskirts of Quirindi to power thousands of homes

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
July 24 2024 - 5:30am
There are plans for a 5MW solar farm on the outskirts of Quirindi. Picture supplied
There are plans for a new solar farm on the outskirts of Quirindi, which, if given the green light, could power 2150 homes.

Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

A former Sydneysider turned country journalist. Rachel covers education, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains councils, and renewable energy at the Northern Daily Leader. Be sure to say g'day: rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

