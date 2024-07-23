New solar farm slated for outskirts of Quirindi to power thousands of homes

There are plans for a new solar farm on the outskirts of Quirindi, which, if given the green light, could power 2150 homes.
The applicant, ITP Development Pty Ltd, has lodged a Statement of Environmental Effect (SEE) with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment for lots 130 and 134, located on the corner of Porters Lane and Borah Creek Road, Quirindi.
The project, named Quirindi 1B Solar Farm, will be determined by the Northern Regional Planning Panel.
If the project does get the go ahead it is estimated it would cost $8.67 million.
According to the report, the solar farm would be built on 11.09 hectares of agricultural land and would consist of 10,750 solar modules installed in 128 rows.
The report states that due to the spacing of the rows the project could "co-exist" with other rural activities, such as animal grazing and cropping.
"Each row of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules will rotate to track the sun across the sky from east to west each day," the report states.
An inverter station and a 2.9 metre high battery energy storage system would also be built onsite.
"Electricity generated by the system will be directed to the settlement of Quirindi via existing electrical infrastructure to contribute to the supply of electricity for use by households and businesses," the report states.
The solar farm life expectancy has been projected for 35 years, but the developer wants to take a "flexible approach" due to possible changes in the market and technology over the next decade.
It is also expected the development would bring various economic benefits to the area, including employment, education, and a boost to local businesses.
"It is anticipated that there will be 50 personnel directly involved in construction," the report states.
The report states that the development "will create a new market for local contractors" and diversify the income of the landholder.
The plans are on public exhibition until Wednesday, July 31.
