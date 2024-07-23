Man charged after failing to stop for random breath test

A man has been charged by police for allegedly failing to stop for a random breath test in Glen Innes earlier this year.
About 10pm on March 31, officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command attempted to stop a silver Toyota SUV on Cramsie Crescent.
When the driver allegedly failed to stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated, before the SUV crashed into a tree.
The driver - a 55-year-old man - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for multiple fractures and airlifted to Tamworth hospital under police guard.
An analysis has since returned a result of 0.118.
He was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously; drive with middle range PCA; and Class A motor vehicle exceed speed more than 45km/h - estimated.
The man was issued a court attendance notice to appear at Glen Innes Local Court on August 29.
