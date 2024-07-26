Premium renovated family residence, practical stylish, ready to call home

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Residential living at its finest, this fully renovated family home is situated in a peaceful cul-de-sac and is conveniently located near parks and sporting fields.
Ideal for the growing family who are seeking space and privacy the property offers low maintenance living with quality fittings and finishes throughout.
Light-filled living areas and spacious bedrooms, plus a modern kitchen with stone benchtops and an abundance of storage add to the many attributes of the home.
Light and space greet you upon entering the home; a free-flowing open plan kitchen, dining, and living area flow through to outdoor entertaining areas.
Additional features include a two-car secure garage with internal access, rainwater storage, water softening system, split-system air conditioner, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, electric hot water system, gas cooktop and electric oven, dishwasher, large, securely fenced yard, garden shed and additional off-street parking.
Practical and stylish, the property is ready to call home.
