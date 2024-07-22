The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Council

Room to move back in? Council goes full disclosure on Ray Walsh House

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated July 22 2024 - 5:48pm, first published 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council general manager Paul Bennett held a press conference announcing the release of the Ray Walsh House documents on Monday, July 22. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth Regional Council general manager Paul Bennett held a press conference announcing the release of the Ray Walsh House documents on Monday, July 22. Picture by Peter Hardin

Your calls for transparency on council's decision to leave its former HQ have been answered.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.