Nazareth Prize discovers many creative talents among seniors

The first Nazareth Prize and Exhibition received more than 50 entries, with a tapestry selected as the grand champion.
Organised and run by Nazareth House aged care facility in Tamworth, the event's intent was to celebrate the talent of the home's residents and staff.
The grand champion work was a tapestry, titled Girl in the snow, created by resident Halina Grzazek, who turns 93 this year. The tapestry was one of four Ms Grzazek entered in the prize.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson, and major prize sponsor Mark Sleiman, of PRD Tamworth, were on hand to present Ms Grzazek with her prizes. These included a trophy, tickets to a show at the Capitol Theatre, a bottle of Moet, flowers and other goodies.
Nazareth House's wellbeing and lifestyle coordinator Caitlin Tadman said Ms Grzazek had produced all her entries about 50 years go.
Aside from the competition entries, Mrs Tadman said the inaugural exhibition drew "many more" works "just for display".
"For a first time event, we had a wonderful turnout," she said.
The prize included two people's choice sections one for residents and another for staff.
Ms Grzazek's Girl in the Snow tapestry placed second in the resident's people's choice section.
The section was won by Valerie Alexander, and John Tarrant was third.
The staff people's choice award was won by Kristy White, with Lynn Burke second, and Leanne Sweeney third.
Mrs Tadman said the prize would become an annual event on the Nazareth House calendar, with plans in motion to open up the 2025 exhibition to residents from other nursing home facilities in and around Tamworth.
Nazareth House manager Barbara Anderson hosted the awards presentation, and said it had been "wonderful to witness the talent of residents and staff" on show for the exhibition.
"This has been a wonderful way to focus on the well-being of our residents," she said.
Ms Anderson said she hoped the 2025 Nazareth Prize would be even larger than this year's event.
