Nazareth Prize discovers many creative talents among seniors

By Emma Downey
July 23 2024 - 12:00pm
Sponsor representative Mark Sleiman, PRD Tamworth; Nazareth House wellbeing and lifestyle staff member Emma Gudgeon; Nazareth Prize grand champion Halina Grzazek, and Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson. Peter Hardin
The first Nazareth Prize and Exhibition received more than 50 entries, with a tapestry selected as the grand champion.

