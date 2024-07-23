'There needs to be action': Tamworth joins 'No More' rally against violence

Tamworth residents are being called to stand against gender-based violence.
The city will host a National Rally Against Violence on Sunday, July 28.
Local organiser Tara Grant said there needs to be more of a focus on domestic, family, and sexual violence across the region and the state, and the rally she said is one way the community can get on board.
"We need to get the community on board and there needs to be action," she said.
"We need to share it and make people aware of how much this is happening, as victims of domestic violence are not always the ones who can speak out.
"It is the other people in the community who can stand up for those people, because they are often silenced, or too scared to speak."
Ms Grant has collaborated with national advocacy group 'What Were You Wearing?' (WWYW) to organise the march.
"I am passionate about ending gender-based violence, that is why I got involved in this," she said.
According to data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, between April 2023 and March 2024 there were 569 incidents of domestic violence related assault in the Tamworth regional area.
Moree Plains, Inverell, Tenterfield, Glenn Innes and Tamworth are ranked in the top 30 local government areas for domestic violence assaults.
Ms Grant told the Leader we are in "a national emergency" and the government "needs to prioritise taking immediate action".
"We want the government to adequately fund domestic, family, and sexual violence services to support things like women's refuges, court advocacy services, and men's behavioural change programs," she said.
"Family mediation and counselling; and we want to ensure these fundings are in place for five years.
"We also want alternative reporting options for victims of gender-based violence and specialised court systems for offenders."
Ms Grant said even the small things we do in our day-to-day lives can make a huge difference; including calling out sexist or misogynistic jokes.
"A lot of young kids and young people take things like that because they think it is funny and they do not stop to see how that could make someone feel," she said.
That, along with educating young boys and men that women and girls are their equals.
"It is like that saying, 'Once you know better, you do better'," she said.
Protesters will assemble this Sunday at Tamworth town hall at 11am and march to Bicentennial Park.
