Could council consider a move back into Ray Walsh House?

And welcome to your Tuesday morning news feast.
Tamworth Regional Council is hoping the public release of documents about Ray Walsh House will silence the critics. Jonathan Hawes has built a timeline of the details, with suggestions that a move back into the building is not totally off the table.
Love your golf? You will love this then. Tamworth council is being asked to consider plans for the old Salvation Army retail store that will include a virtual golfing centre. Rachel Clark tees off with those details.
We know the Tamworth Country Music Festival isn't until January, but with tens of thousands of people set to converge on the city it might be wise to suggest that visitors get in and book their accommodation. Have you considered Farrer?
Emma Downey has court details on two people who have been charged over the theft of ATMs in Werris Creek, Wallabadah and Willow Tree.
And finally, Samantha Newsam has a heart-warming story about how our community has come together to support a local family dealing with a one in a million diagnosis.
Have a great day,
Fiona Ferguson, editor
