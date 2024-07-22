Calls for transparency answered, council releases Ray Walsh House documents

In response to demands for transparency from the community, Tamworth's local government is pulling out all its receipts on the Ray Walsh House saga.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) resolved to release all documents associated with the asbestos issue in Ray Walsh House during a council meeting in May.
Today those documents were released.
"The documents include everything from council reports, external expert reports, even internal emails to staff providing regular updates on how the whole incident was evolving," TRC general manager Paul Bennett said.
The Leader is currently pouring through the 55 documents released on council's website to provide a comprehensive analysis.
Mr Bennett said he's confident the evidence will prove TRC made correct and appropriate decisions at every step along the way.
"This goes right back to the very first instance before the air conditioning systems broke down in the building. It goes back to the first identification of asbestos when some of the vermiculite fell through the ceiling into the workspace and we had to reassure staff it was still safe to work in that space," he said.
TRC has decided not to remediate Ray Walsh House for the purpose of moving staff back in, however the future of the building is still up in the air.
An options paper for the "future disposal" of the building is expected to be prepared for the next council to consider after elections in September.
Mr Bennett said this could include a remodel for other council purposes, selling to investors, or even a reversal of TRC's previous decision and staff re-occupying Ray Walsh House "at some point in the future".
The local government is currently looking into options to bring staff back together under one roof for the medium to long term.
More to come
