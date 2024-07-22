Boarding school opens doors to Tamworth Country Music Festival visitors

With tens of thousands of people expected to converge on the city for the 2025 Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF) now's the time to lock in your accommodation, so you won't miss out.
Local schools and sporting clubs have been getting in on the action for years, and one is hoping to continue the tradition for another decade, at least.
Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School has lodged an application with Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) to rent its facilities as short-term accommodation to TCMF visitors until 2034.
If approved, the renewal would provide rooms for up to 300 festivalgoers per year.
"The school is officially closed from mid-December until late January or early February, when the new school year resumes," the application states.
"As there are no boarders from this time on, it is proposed to utilise the existing facilities to provide short-term accommodation to people annually during the Country Music Festival."
The eight buildings that would be accessed by visitors during the festival, include Old Bricks, Northcott, Wetherell, Gosling, Haycock, and Barlow House dormitories.
Also the dining room and kitchen will be able to be accessed, along with the pool, to help visitors cool down during what is often the hottest time of the year.
During the festival period, a security guard would be on duty at the campus overnight and the grounds would also be monitored via CCTV.
The report states that this would be "beneficial" to both the school and the wider community.
"The use as a temporary accommodation contributes to the overall use, providing an income stream to benefit the school community and fulfilling the needs of the community," the request states.
"The visitors will contribute to the local economy by stimulating the sales of retail, restaurants, cafés, pubs, and other tourist attractions."
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said boarding schools providing accommodation options during the festival may not be a new concept, but it is certainly a great option for large groups.
"Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School has been opening up their dormitories to bus groups for many years now," the spokesperson said.
A number of other schools throughout Tamworth have "also jumped on board" over the last few years.
"(Many) P&C's run camping options, which are available to visitors, feature powered sites and access to the school's bathrooms," the TRC spokesperson said.
The Leader contacted Farrer for comment.
The Country Music Parade was back in action with a shortened format, but that failed to dampen the spirits of fans, who turned out in droves to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.