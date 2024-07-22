Golfers' heaven: Plans lodged for brand new 24/7 indoor golf centre

Tamworth golfers will be able to perfect their swing 'virtually' if plans for a new indoor golf centre in the former Salvation Army retail building are approved.
A development application has been lodged with Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) for change of use and alterations to the building located at 186 Peel Street, by 'Gimmie Golf Ltd' founder and director Clark Coleman.
The former Salvos shopfront has been vacant since the non-for-profit organisation moved into the building on Bridge Street in August 2023.
The application details Mr Coleman's plan to convert the retail space into a recreational indoor facility, which would include a total of five indoor golf simulators and a bar/reception area to serve food and drinks.
According to the application, the proposed Tamworth business would have a "positive" impact on the area.
"The development will generate employment in the operation of the change of use," the report states.
"The economic impacts as a result of the proposed development are expected to be positive."
Once construction is completed, the indoor golf centre would employ five staff members, with two staff on shift at a time.
The facility would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with members able to access the premises outside of staffed hours with the use of a swipe key card.
While staff are onsite, customers and members will be able to purchase alcohol; however, after staff hours, this will not be allowed.
The report states there will be a total of 11 car parks onsite for customers, with a "significant number of on-street parking spaces" along O'Connell Street.
The Leader has contacted Mr Coleman for comment.
