The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Business

Golfers' heaven: Plans lodged for brand new 24/7 indoor golf centre

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
Updated July 23 2024 - 12:34pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans have been submitted to Tamworth Regional Council for an indoor golf facility complete with five golf simulators at 186 Peel Street, North Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin
Plans have been submitted to Tamworth Regional Council for an indoor golf facility complete with five golf simulators at 186 Peel Street, North Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth golfers will be able to perfect their swing 'virtually' if plans for a new indoor golf centre in the former Salvation Army retail building are approved.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

A former Sydneysider turned country journalist. Rachel covers education, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains councils, and renewable energy at the Northern Daily Leader. Be sure to say g'day: rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.