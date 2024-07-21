The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Gunnedah

By Newsroom
Updated July 22 2024 - 11:38am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been killed in a crash near Gunnedah on the weekend. Picture from file
A man has been killed in a crash near Gunnedah on the weekend. Picture from file

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash west of Gunnedah.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.