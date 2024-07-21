Strike Force Pell makes headway with ATM robberies in Tamworth region

Welcome to another Monday!
While it may still seem like a cold day ahead, take heart, the weather forecasters suggest it will be a little warmer than the weekend.
Let's see what is making news today ...
Police have charged two men in relation to recent ATM thefts in the region, but are still investigating the possibility there were others involved. Emma Downey has the details.
Rachel Clark reports Renewable Energy giant Iberdrola Australia has submitted an Environmental Impact Statement to the NSW Planning Department to construct a large-scale battery storage in Kingswood, while Jonathan Hawes breaks down some more results from our survey on renewable energy transition.
Tamworth council is poised to take a strong step towards achieving equality for First Nations people at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday. Jonathan Hawes will be there to bring us the details.
In sport, Mark Bode reports Rhys Davis had to watch the rest of the second half of the Moonbi-Kootingal v Boggabri league match from the sideline as his teammates staged a most remarkable comeback en route to a 34-32 golden-point win.
Finally, it was 'all stops to' fun during the Tamworth Miniature Railway Club's July running day on Sunday. Photographer Peter Hardin was there to capture the smiles.
Happy reading, and enjoy your week.
Emma Downey, deputy editor
