The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Adam stared into the abyss, but emerged stronger. Now look at him

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated July 21 2024 - 11:48am, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"I fell in love with it again," Adam Murphy says of rugby league. Picture by Mark Bode
"I fell in love with it again," Adam Murphy says of rugby league. Picture by Mark Bode

At a country rugby league ground, Adam Murphy's emergence from a cold, dark void was on display in all its transcendent splendor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.