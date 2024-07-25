Jem George: a feelgood revelation who's as sturdy as his surname

Jem George emitted a good vibe when he travelled from Newcastle to Tamworth to build something immense and perhaps in the process gain deep connections.
On a cold Saturday at Ken Chillingworth Oval, in the glow of the setting sun, George opened the door to his 24-year-old life; how his new connections to Tamworth and Pirates are the result of his transfer to the city for the construction of Baiada's new poultry processing plant.
And now he expects temporary relocations, like this one, to be part of his foreseeable future. He is fine with that: "It's better to be on-site than in the office."
And better for forging relationships, for a man who replied, "Probably the people I've met, the friends that I've met," when asked what his greatest achievement was.
"It's a good town," George said of Tamworth, where he is slated to be until mid-2026. "I'm enjoying it. There's certainly plenty to do.
"But also playing footy. It's a good way to meet some new people. So that's been good too."
George, who joined Pirates mid-season, resembles his surname. He looks as sturdy as the buildings he helps construct, having earned a construction management degree at the University of Newcastle and graduating last year.
The back-rower played first grade for the university. He had previously played colts for Wests in Canberra, his hometown.
Adding Pirates to his resume must have seemed as natural to George, who is living with a work colleague, former Pirate Blake Murphy, as a maul: "I moved up here for work, so decided to come and play some footy."
"I'm pretty loyal," he said when asked what personality traits have helped his entree into the Country Music Capital. "And I like to be a good friend, a good communicator."
Still, moving from Newcastle - where he has experienced so much - was difficult for George. It was "a bit of a change", he said, "But change is always good."
And so would raising a family one day, he added.
