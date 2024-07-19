Matthew wanted to be a pro wrestler. But this grim situation isn't make-believe

Matthew Freeman regards himself as affable and outgoing. But when it comes to certain things, like rugby league, seriousness narrows his eyes.
That is why the 40-year-old was aghast after he recently answered an SOS due to a player shortage and again dusted off the boots to play for his hometown club, the Wee Waa Panthers.
It was not a pleasant experience for the shift supervisor at the plastic recycling plant in Narrabri. For the sixth time in nine games this season, the Panthers lost when the mercy rule was activated (the lead hit 60 points).
The shellacking occurred when Wee Waa - back in the competition this year after a six-year absence - hosted Werris Creek on July 7, 2024. For Freeman, who played centre, it was only his second game for the club this season.
Upon returning home in 2023 after nine years of living away, he had thought his footy days were over. Witnessing his teammates' reaction to the Magpies mauling, when the game was halted midway through the second half, may have left him questioning his decision to lace up again.
"To be completely honest, I think we've gone backwards," said Freeman, who played for the Panthers from 2003 to 2013 before moving to Wollongong in 2015 so his wife Jessie, a fellow Panther, could attend university.
He continued: "It was like we weren't here today; like we didn't turn up to play today. I'm pretty disappointed in the whole team - me included in that."
Freeman said the Panthers knew it was going to be a hard season.
"And I just hope the boys keep turning up," he added. "But I think the boys have gotta realise that if we put in half efforts like this every week, we're never gonna go forward."
Freeman described playing at age 40 as "very surreal", given that when he was young he used to see old footballers and think: "It's time to hang up the boots." Now the wily old veteran himself, he urged his teammates to show resolve.
"We just need to improve," he said. "We just need to be out there keeping our heads up - not joking and laughing behind the goal posts when they're [the opposition] having a kick.
"And that's the way the boys keep themselves going, and that's fair enough. But maybe I'm just a bit more old school ... you shouldn't be doing that on the field."
The loss to Werris Creek was followed by a 68-6 away loss to Boggabri the following week. While talking to the Leader following the Magpies clash, Freeman farewelled his teammate, Dylan Harradine-Hall, who makes the 1600 kilometres round trip from his Bundaberg home to play for the Panthers.
'"I told him: 'Don't come here, bro, you don't have to' ... but he still comes down," Freeman said of Harradine-Hall.
It doesn't get any easier for the Panthers this week: they host undefeated, table-toppers Moree on Sunday, July 21. Freeman played against Moree in round five, when the Boars won 60-0. That "wasn't a fun game", he said.
It is unclear if Freeman, a WWE fanatic as a child who dreamed of becoming a professional wrestler, has played since the Magpies clash - although the former Maitland Pickers reserve-grader said he would be available for selection whenver needed.
Interestingly, his wife is doing her master's in sports psychology. Unfortunately, she has not helped the Panthers - at least not yet.
