Who doesn't love a touch of greenery in the house?

I love the look of lush greenery, but I admit, it can and a costly and time-consuming habit.
At one stage I had plants scattered throughout the house: bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, spare bedrooms, office, even the laundry.
The task of keeping water up to them in summer, has finally helped me pare them back, at least a little.
Natural attrition has been a big help: when they died - from either over or under watering - I have been strong and not replaced them. Well, most of them.
So far, the greenery has been removed from the spare bedrooms and the laundry (unless plants are passing through the latter on the way to spending a bit of 'holiday time' in the green house ... it sometimes takes a few days or so to get there).
The numbers are not helped by the fact most of my plants are too easy to divide: one plant can so easily become half a dozen within 12 to 18 months.
Case in point, my Syngoniums, and there are many. Most can be traced back to one I bought in the '90s (not that I want to admit to my age).
Lush, green plants hailing from tropical rain forests, left long enough Syngoniums love to creep and drape and need to be cut back = new plant.
For the house plant enthusiast, they are very forgiving - even of the most erratic watering schedule, and can withstand long periods between re-pots.
My green habit was originally tempered by the fact that once upon a time you had to make a trip to the garden centre to make your purchases.
It became all too easy to indulge when supermarkets introduced tempting displays of green delights, arranged in ceramic containers ready to be styled on your dining table, sideboard, coffee table or bedside table.
But I will say, adding a little greenery to your indoor life has its benefits.
Research indicates house plants are good for you, helping to reduce stress levels and improve your mood, and boost air quality by purifying the air by breaking down harmful substances, to name just a few of their benefits.
See, I knew I was on the right track ... I just need to pay more attention to maintaining that 'just arrived' glow of the new house plant!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.