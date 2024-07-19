Sydney Flight School has officially launched its Tamworth branch

Woohoo! The weekend is officially here.
I hope you manage to have a sleep in - I'm sure you have earned it - along with a leisurely breakfast.
So, just what is making news today ...
The Sydney Flight School is ready to take to the skies above Tamworth, and Rachel Clark was there for the official launch.
Tamworth Crows player Ava Morris has encouraged her father to launch a project that may come to largely define him, writes Mark Bode, in this week's Relax profile.
Rachel Clark reports Tamworth business The Treatment Trend Co. has partnered with Cancer Council NSW, with $10 from each robe sold being donated to the charity.
It might not sound like much, but gaining a new kitchen will have a big impact on the work undertaken by Armidale-based youth program, BackTrack. Emma Downey has the details.
Finally, a quick warning for commuters, Sam Newsam says the Gap Road - which links Werris Creek Road and the Kamilaroi Highway - will be closed between July 29 and August 9 as part of the Gap Bridge Replacement project.
Enjoy your Saturday, and happy reading.
Emma Downey, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.