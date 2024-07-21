The Northern Daily Leader
Council

Tamworth council to consider historic MOU with Indigenous organisations

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 22 2024 - 5:30am
Councillor Marc Sutherland with his son Yarran at the recent 2024 Tamworth NAIDOC March. Picture by Jonathan Hawes
Councillor Marc Sutherland with his son Yarran at the recent 2024 NAIDOC March. Picture by Jonathan Hawes

Tamworth council is poised to take a strong step towards achieving equality for First Nations people at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, July 23.

